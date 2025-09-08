Protecting River, Waterways Necessary Amid Climate Concerns: Dr Saif
Published September 08, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif, stated on Monday that protecting rivers and waterways has become extremely necessary in view of the growing impacts of climate change.
In a statement, the advisor said that encroachments along riverbanks have become a serious threat to human lives. He announced that an indiscriminate and immediate operation against such illegal constructions is currently underway across the province.
According to Barrister Saif, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued strict directives to all district administrations to ensure the complete elimination of these encroachments without succumbing to any pressure.
He made it clear that there would be no compromise on this critical issue. He identified illegal constructions along rivers as a major reason for the extensive damage caused by recent floods in the region.
Further informing about the government's long-term strategy, the advisor revealed that the provincial government is considering significant amendments to the River Protection Act. These amendments are aimed at safeguarding rivers from future flood risks and maintaining the essential environmental balance.
“We do not see rivers merely as water channels but as an essential part of the ecosystem, and their protection is our top priority,” Dr Saif remarked.
The provincial government has also made a formal appeal to the public, urging citizens to extend their full cooperation to the administration in the removal of encroachments. This collective effort is deemed vital to prevent future flood disasters, avoid loss of life and property, and stop further environmental destruction.
