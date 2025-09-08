Open Menu

DC Visits GHS Akhorwal, To Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood, on Monday visited Government High School (GHS), Akhorwal in Darra Adamkhel to review facilities.

On the occasion, he inspected the classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education, attendance of teachers and other arrangements in the school.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.

He directed to improve educational activities in the school, adding, quality education was the right of every child.

"Improving the quality of education in schools is our top priority," the DC said, adding special attention

should be paid to the education and training of children so that they can become good citizens of society.

