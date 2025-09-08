DC Visits GHS Akhorwal, To Inspect Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood, on Monday visited Government High School (GHS), Akhorwal in Darra Adamkhel to review facilities.
On the occasion, he inspected the classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education, attendance of teachers and other arrangements in the school.
The deputy commissioner also reviewed the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.
He directed to improve educational activities in the school, adding, quality education was the right of every child.
"Improving the quality of education in schools is our top priority," the DC said, adding special attention
should be paid to the education and training of children so that they can become good citizens of society.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits GHS Akhorwal, to inspect facilities7 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics7 minutes ago
-
Protecting river, waterways necessary amid climate concerns: Dr Saif7 minutes ago
-
Windstorm, thundershower forecast for Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Rain Continues in Hyderabad, Low-Lying Areas Inundated, Power Supply Disrupted7 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 175 mm rain17 minutes ago
-
Synchronized vaccinations raise hope for significant reduction of polio cases in Pak-Afghanistan17 minutes ago
-
KP Minister announces development projects for Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak17 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept holds dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ehtesham Ali17 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit village of Bajwat27 minutes ago
-
Two involved in illegal currency exchange arrested27 minutes ago
-
Sutlej playing havoc in Bahawalpur37 minutes ago