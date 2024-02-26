One Killed, 39 Injured As Bus Falls In Gorge At Dir Lower
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A passenger was killed while 39 others including women and children were injured when a bus enroute to Bajaur from Karachi skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Timergara, Dir Lower, early Monday morning.
Rescue 1122 officials said the bus carrying 52 passengers fell into a gorge near Khazana Bypass, in Timergara tehsil of Dir Lower.
A man was killed on the spot while 39 other passengers sustained injuries.
An emergency was declared at District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. The Deputy Commissioner went to the hospital and inquired after the health of the injured passengers. He directed for provision of the best possible medical cover to the injured.
The injured passengers belonged to Dir Loewer, Bajaur and Mohmand districts, the Rescue officials said.
APP/vak
