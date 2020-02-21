UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Another Injured In Firing In Shad Bagh Area Of Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:16 PM

One killed, another injured in firing in Shad Bagh area of Lahore

One person was killed and his son was injured when unidentified persons opened fires on them in Shad Bagh area of Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and his son was injured when unidentified persons opened fires on them in Shad Bagh area of Lahore on Friday.

According to the detail, a person named Munawar Khan and his son sustained serious injuries.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the site, a private news channel reported.

Munawar Khan succumbed to his injuries and his son was shifted to the hospital.

Police sources said that the incident took place, apparently as a result of old family dispute.

They told that the incident is being investigated from all aspects in the light of evidences collected from the spot.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police SITE Bagh Family All From

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

21 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority confiscates 4600 liter adult ..

25 seconds ago

Shahbaz Tatla case: Lahore High Court orders for p ..

27 seconds ago

Govt to announce Hajj policy for private organizer ..

28 seconds ago

Fat around blood vessels may keep them healthy: St ..

30 seconds ago

Russia's Roscosmos Plans to Build All Future Satel ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.