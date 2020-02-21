One Killed, Another Injured In Firing In Shad Bagh Area Of Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and his son was injured when unidentified persons opened fires on them in Shad Bagh area of Lahore on Friday.
According to the detail, a person named Munawar Khan and his son sustained serious injuries.
On getting information about the incident, police reached the site, a private news channel reported.
Munawar Khan succumbed to his injuries and his son was shifted to the hospital.
Police sources said that the incident took place, apparently as a result of old family dispute.
They told that the incident is being investigated from all aspects in the light of evidences collected from the spot.