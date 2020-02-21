One killed, another injured in firing in Shad Bagh area of Lahore

One person was killed and his son was injured when unidentified persons opened fires on them in Shad Bagh area of Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and his son was injured when unidentified persons opened fires on them in Shad Bagh area of Lahore on Friday.

According to the detail, a person named Munawar Khan and his son sustained serious injuries.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the site, a private news channel reported.

Munawar Khan succumbed to his injuries and his son was shifted to the hospital.

Police sources said that the incident took place, apparently as a result of old family dispute.

They told that the incident is being investigated from all aspects in the light of evidences collected from the spot.