One killed, eight injured in two road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :One person was killed and eight others were injured in two separate road accidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Khalidi stop on Samundri road.

Consequently,Sabah-ud-din Ahmed (46) s/oAlham Din, resident of Chenab Nagar was killed on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to police station Samundri.

In another collision, a tractor trolley collided with a carry van while taking a u-turn near Al-Aziz hotel on Samundri road.

As a result, eight persons including two women suffered injuries.They included Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Ali, Zainab Bibi, Naziran Bibi, Binyamin, Abdul Ghaffar, Attaullah and Irshad.

They were rushed to civil hospital by rescue teams.