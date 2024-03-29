Open Menu

One Killed , Two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM

One killed , two injured in road accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) One person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a forest department vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Sialkot village of Thandiani area.

According to the police sources, the accident resulted in the death of the forest guard.

Rescue 1122 and locals recovered the dead body and injured from the gorge and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex and DHQ Hospital.

The deceased forest guard identified as Zeeshan Shah, hailed from Manshera. Among the injured were Forest Guard Jawad Shah and a local person Hamidullah.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Vehicle Sialkot Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

11 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

11 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

11 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

11 hours ago
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

11 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

11 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

11 hours ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

11 hours ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

11 hours ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan