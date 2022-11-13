UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Published November 13, 2022

One more infected with fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,710. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 44,080 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Taxila area while 11 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,006 samples were collected, out of which 1,005 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 percent.

