Only PPP to get country out of crisis: Hasnain Hashmi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominated candidate from constituency PB-43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi on Tuesday said that the country was currently suffering from many problems and only PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could get the country out of crisis.

He said that now it was our duty to secure the hands of the PPP Chairman for national integrity, restoration of international prestige, solutions to public problems and reconstruction of society through votes.

He shared these views while addressing the corner meetings held at Killi Ismail, Lehri Gate, Giant Road and Jogaizai Street here.

Shahjahan Gujjar, Akhtar Baloch, Aziz Longo, Harith Muhammad Hosni, Qazi Qahir, Jafar George, Ilyas Bhatti, Akram Gul and others also spoke at the events of the election.