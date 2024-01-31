Only PPP To Get Country Out Of Crisis: Hasnain Hashmi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:20 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominated candidate from constituency PB-43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi on Tuesday said that the country was currently suffering from many problems and only PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could get the country out of crisis.
He said that now it was our duty to secure the hands of the PPP Chairman for national integrity, restoration of international prestige, solutions to public problems and reconstruction of society through votes.
He shared these views while addressing the corner meetings held at Killi Ismail, Lehri Gate, Giant Road and Jogaizai Street here.
Shahjahan Gujjar, Akhtar Baloch, Aziz Longo, Harith Muhammad Hosni, Qazi Qahir, Jafar George, Ilyas Bhatti, Akram Gul and others also spoke at the events of the election.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESSI organises free medical camp6 minutes ago
-
Int'l study aims to reduce early childhood obesity16 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Attock16 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala Division: 1,613 Candidates for 20 NA, 44 PA seats with 11mln voters16 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Ghulam Murtaza Satti joins PPP26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh32 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children35 minutes ago
-
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor35 minutes ago
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup41 minutes ago
-
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.41 minutes ago