Open Menu

Only PPP To Get Country Out Of Crisis: Hasnain Hashmi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Only PPP to get country out of crisis: Hasnain Hashmi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominated candidate from constituency PB-43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi on Tuesday said that the country was currently suffering from many problems and only PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could get the country out of crisis.

He said that now it was our duty to secure the hands of the PPP Chairman for national integrity, restoration of international prestige, solutions to public problems and reconstruction of society through votes.

He shared these views while addressing the corner meetings held at Killi Ismail, Lehri Gate, Giant Road and Jogaizai Street here.

Shahjahan Gujjar, Akhtar Baloch, Aziz Longo, Harith Muhammad Hosni, Qazi Qahir, Jafar George, Ilyas Bhatti, Akram Gul and others also spoke at the events of the election.

Related Topics

Election Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Road George Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PB-43

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

32 minutes ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

32 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

35 minutes ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

35 minutes ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

41 minutes ago
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

41 minutes ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

41 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

41 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

49 minutes ago
 Imperial College London library named after Pakist ..

Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

49 minutes ago
 NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child ..

NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan