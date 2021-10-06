OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

The CM directed to resolve problems of expatriates on a priority basis as they were the ambassadors of Pakistan abroad. They were also playing an important role in strengthening the national economy and OPC should work hard to redress their grievances, he added.