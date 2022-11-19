Open court held to address complaints pertaining to revenue department

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration is taking solid measures to address revenue department-related problems at their doorstep.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Kiramatullah held an open court in line with the directives of deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan.

A large number of people attended the open court where revenue officials were present and listened to the problems which included land transfer, fard, domicile, accuracy in land record and birth certificates etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He further said the district administration was taking various measures to provide revenue related facilities to people.

Similarly, he added the process of land computerization was also going on which would ensure transparency and people would get their problems resolved in less time.