Open Door Policy Ensures Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The open door policy was being implemented in the district to ensure prompt
resolution of public grievances.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir held an open court at her office and listened
to concerns of people.
On-the-spot instructions were issued to the relevant departments for the solution of
issues related to sewerage, revenue, sanitation, and other civic matters.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasized that officers remained available on
a daily basis to address public complaints under the open door policy.
She reaffirmed that addressing citizens’ concerns promptly was a top priority of the
Punjab government and the district administration.
