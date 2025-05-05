- Home
- Pakistan
- Tank police’ efforts for peace yielding results- arresting over 200 proclaimed offenders over last ..
Tank Police’ Efforts For Peace Yielding Results- Arresting Over 200 Proclaimed Offenders Over Last Four Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The district police are effectively pursuing its efforts to ensure peace as 205 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases were arrested, while significant quantities of illegal weapons, explosives, and narcotics were also recovered in various operations conducted over the last four months across the district.
According to a police spokesman, while sharing the four-month performance report observed that the arrest of those outlaws give a boost to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in the area.
He said that police also conducted 1,198 operations against other crimes within limits of various police stations, resulting in the arrest of 382 nominated accused besides 420 suspects during this period.
The police also conducted a campaign against illegal arms in which it recovered six Kalashnikovs, 29 rifles, 17 shotguns, 81 pistols, and 2,462 rounds of ammunition.
Separately, in a sensitive operation, two hand grenades were also seized, along with 12 knives that could potentially have been used in crimes, the spokesman added.
In the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers and addicts, police recovered 41.395 kilograms of hashish, 6.562 kilograms of heroin, and 5.778 kilograms of crystal meth (ice).
Authorities stated that these operations reflect a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, aimed at protecting the youth from destruction.
Meanwhile, significant action was also taken against traffic violators. The traffic police issued 4,298 challans (tickets), imposing a total fine of Rs 2,152,900.
These measures aim to raise awareness about traffic regulations and reduce accident rates.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan commenting on the performance of police said Tank Police was committed to ensuring public safety, enforcing the law, and maintaining sustainable peace in the region.
Recent Stories
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam accelerates efforts to address grievances of Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees2 minutes ago
-
Tank police’ efforts for peace yielding results- arresting over 200 proclaimed offenders over last ..2 minutes ago
-
Storms disrupt power supply and damage mango orchards in Hyderabad region12 minutes ago
-
Two children die of measles in Thul12 minutes ago
-
India’s fabricated claims of terror camps in AJK collapse under scrutiny:Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates nation on successful test of Fatah Missile12 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure socio-economic development through education22 minutes ago
-
India’s fabricated claims of terror camps in AJK collapse under scrutiny:Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Super Tax imposed with appropriate legislation; Raza Rabbani told SC32 minutes ago
-
FM Ishaq Dar warns of rising regional tensions, calls for global cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Student elected President of NY's largest Student Union32 minutes ago
-
Minister Qaiser leads rally to express solidarity with Pak army32 minutes ago