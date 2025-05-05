Tank police’ efforts for peace yielding results- arresting over 200 proclaimed offenders over last four months

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The district police are effectively pursuing its efforts to ensure peace as 205 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases were arrested, while significant quantities of illegal weapons, explosives, and narcotics were also recovered in various operations conducted over the last four months across the district.

According to a police spokesman, while sharing the four-month performance report observed that the arrest of those outlaws give a boost to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in the area.

He said that police also conducted 1,198 operations against other crimes within limits of various police stations, resulting in the arrest of 382 nominated accused besides 420 suspects during this period.

The police also conducted a campaign against illegal arms in which it recovered six Kalashnikovs, 29 rifles, 17 shotguns, 81 pistols, and 2,462 rounds of ammunition.

Separately, in a sensitive operation, two hand grenades were also seized, along with 12 knives that could potentially have been used in crimes, the spokesman added.

In the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers and addicts, police recovered 41.395 kilograms of hashish, 6.562 kilograms of heroin, and 5.778 kilograms of crystal meth (ice).

Authorities stated that these operations reflect a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, aimed at protecting the youth from destruction.

Meanwhile, significant action was also taken against traffic violators. The traffic police issued 4,298 challans (tickets), imposing a total fine of Rs 2,152,900.

These measures aim to raise awareness about traffic regulations and reduce accident rates.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan commenting on the performance of police said Tank Police was committed to ensuring public safety, enforcing the law, and maintaining sustainable peace in the region.