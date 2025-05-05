Crackdown on fake arms dealers in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab home department launched a crackdown on illegal and fake arms dealers

operating under forged documents and sealed several weapon shops in the province.

According to a spokesman for the home department, the authorities took action

in Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Attock. The deputy commissioners have been directed to

initiate legal proceedings and register FIRs against those found guilty of illegal

arms trading.

In Lahore, the judicial wing of the home department in collaboration with the district administration

sealed Al-Islam Arms & Ammunition on Peco Road.

In another case, Haji Zaroli Khan Arms Dealer in Bhaati Gate had

their license suspended and shop sealed after it was discovered that a sales agent continued

to use the license illegally following the owner's death.

Other sealed arms dealers include Mian Khalid & Co, Katchery Bazaar, Faisalabad, Chakwal Armory, Commercial Market, Talagang Road, Chakwal, Sarhad Arms, Marhaba Plaza, Attock and Javad & Co.

, Katchery Bazaar, Faisalabad.

The department has released the Names and addresses of these fake dealers and instructed that all sealed shops will remain closed until further notice. It warned that any arms transactions with these suspended dealers would be deemed illegal and those involved would face legal consequences.

Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal stated that selling weapons on bogus licenses is a serious crime and that all violators will be brought to justice. He added that under the Arms Rules 2023, the department is re-verifying licenses across the province.

So far, 386 arms dealers have been issued computerized arms business licenses following successful verification. Dealers were given equal opportunity to verify their credentials. However, licenses were suspended for submitting forged documents or failing to appear during departmental hearings.