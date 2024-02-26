Opening Ceremony Of 7th Int'l PATS Exercise-2024 Held At NCTC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The opening ceremony of 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, on Sunda
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, on Sunday.
Director General Military Training opened the 60-hour long Patrolling Exercise which aims at enhancing military to military cooperation under complex international security environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
A total of 20 friendly countries including military observers are participating in the event. Major participants include Pakistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan while Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Oman will witness the exercise as military observers.
Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission specific and task oriented professional military exercise organised annually in Pakistan. The exercise calls for highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility/ robustness and professional military expertise for quick decision making in varied situations during conduct of challenging missions in near real environment.
The aim and objectives of this exercise revolve around perseverance acclaimed through the team spirit. The exercise would help hone basic soldierly attributes besides interoperability through sharing of innovative ideas and mutual best practices.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad
‘Croatia work’ competition held
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad14 minutes ago
-
‘Croatia work’ competition held15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot39 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 639 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta41 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods41 minutes ago
-
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari39 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive39 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision39 minutes ago
-
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi45 minutes ago
-
UNICEF-Led training program empowers Afghan refugee parents, concluded in Haripur39 minutes ago
-
Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique38 minutes ago