Open Menu

Opening Ceremony Of 7th Int'l PATS Exercise-2024 Held At NCTC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Opening ceremony of 7th Int'l PATS Exercise-2024 held at NCTC

The opening ceremony of 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, on Sunda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, on Sunday.

Director General Military Training opened the 60-hour long Patrolling Exercise which aims at enhancing military to military cooperation under complex international security environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A total of 20 friendly countries including military observers are participating in the event. Major participants include Pakistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan while Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Oman will witness the exercise as military observers.

Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission specific and task oriented professional military exercise organised annually in Pakistan. The exercise calls for highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility/ robustness and professional military expertise for quick decision making in varied situations during conduct of challenging missions in near real environment.

The aim and objectives of this exercise revolve around perseverance acclaimed through the team spirit. The exercise would help hone basic soldierly attributes besides interoperability through sharing of innovative ideas and mutual best practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Thailand Sri Lanka China ISPR Oman Qatar Germany Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Indonesia Bahrain Myanmar Belarus Japan United States Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Maldives Morocco Sunday Event Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

26 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal bus terminals continues ..

Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 ‘Croatia work’ competition held

‘Croatia work’ competition held

15 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

39 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

39 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaz ..

Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war

11 minutes ago
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

41 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

41 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

41 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

57 minutes ago
 Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

39 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan