Operation Against Encroachment Mafia Continue In Peshawar

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The operation against the encroachment mafia continued in Peshawar wherein the officials of the Traffic Police and District Administration took joint action by arresting 320 people.

This was stated by SP City Traffic Saeed Khan while talking to media men here on Saturday.

He said on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan, operations against the encroachment mafia continued in Rampura Gate, Hashtnagri, Ghanta Ghar and Riti Bazaar.

The operations are being done jointly by the city traffic police and the district administration of Peshawar, he said.

A total of 320 people were arrested during the operations led by SP City Traffic Saeed Khan

