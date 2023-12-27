Open Menu

Operation Against Encroachments Continues On 7th Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations continued in various areas of the provincial capital on the seventh consecutive day, on Wednesday

During the operation conducted at Bedian Road, Jallo Mor, Daroghawala, Manga Mandi, Mugalpura, 27 encroachers were arrested, four FIRs were got registered, 76 shops were sealed, 117 signboards, 300 sheds were removed, and seven truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard.

During the operation conducted at Bedian Road, Jallo Mor, Daroghawala, Manga Mandi, Mugalpura, 27 encroachers were arrested, four FIRs were got registered, 76 shops were sealed, 117 signboards, 300 sheds were removed, and seven truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard.

In the seven days of the operation, a total of 835 arrests have been made, 89 FIRs were got registered, 2,138 structures, including signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 903 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 30 trucks of belongings, including 4 handcarts, have been seized.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told the media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned.

The DC appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.

