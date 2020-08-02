UrduPoint.com
Opposition Don't Have Capacity To Launch Any Anti-government Movement: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Opposition don't have capacity to launch any anti-government movement: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said opposition did not have the capacity to launch any anti-government movement.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would not support any move against the government and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no capability to lead the nation.

The minister said mafias were too strong in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope who could exposed them.

He said the prime minister was an honest, sincere, committed and hard working person, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was nothing without Prime Minister Imran Khan because he was the soul of the party.

Replying to a question, he said all cabinet members were expressing their opinions about different matters during the cabinet meetings and the prime minister was listening every member with open heart.

He said completion of the projects of Main Line (ML-1) of railways and Nullah Lai Rawalpindi were his dreams and wanted to see them come true as soon as possible.

To another query, he said he was not in favour of amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said he was seeing Muharram-ul-Haram after the Eid ul Azah but not any All Parties Conference (APC).

