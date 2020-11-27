(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammed Khan Friday said the opposition was equal responsible for the safety of people's lives amid the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should cooperate with the government in fight against the second wave of the coronavirus and avoid public meetings in the larger interest of public health.

Ali Muhammd criticized opposition for having double standard to cope with the COVID-19 and said it was taking strict preventive measures in the province where it was in power, elsewhere, it was taking the people on roads for the personal gains. It was just playing with the lives of ordinary people by holding meetings amid the COVID-19, he added. "We need to put politics aside and work for the national cause.

" Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was politicizing the death of Begum Shamim which was a shameful move.

He said the government had categorically denied the allegations leveled by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and added if she had expressed her concerns in time, there would have been an investigation and necessary steps would have been taken into the matter.

The state minister for parliamentary affairs said various ministers including Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered condolences to PML-N leaders and the government would extend all legitimate support at this hour of grief and sorrow.

He said the prime minister had given a message to the opposition to hold as many rallies as they wanted but not at the cost of people's lives.