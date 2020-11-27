UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Is Equal Responsible For Safety Of People's Lives Amid COVID-19: Ali Muhammed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Opposition is equal responsible for safety of people's lives amid COVID-19: Ali Muhammed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammed Khan Friday said the opposition was equal responsible for the safety of people's lives amid the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should cooperate with the government in fight against the second wave of the coronavirus and avoid public meetings in the larger interest of public health.

Ali Muhammd criticized opposition for having double standard to cope with the COVID-19 and said it was taking strict preventive measures in the province where it was in power, elsewhere, it was taking the people on roads for the personal gains. It was just playing with the lives of ordinary people by holding meetings amid the COVID-19, he added. "We need to put politics aside and work for the national cause.

" Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was politicizing the death of Begum Shamim which was a shameful move.

He said the government had categorically denied the allegations leveled by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and added if she had expressed her concerns in time, there would have been an investigation and necessary steps would have been taken into the matter.

The state minister for parliamentary affairs said various ministers including Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered condolences to PML-N leaders and the government would extend all legitimate support at this hour of grief and sorrow.

He said the prime minister had given a message to the opposition to hold as many rallies as they wanted but not at the cost of people's lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Some of Switzerland's super-rich feel Covid crunch ..

45 minutes ago

Livestock processing may pose a COVID-19 public he ..

45 minutes ago

Commissioner bans wedding events at night from Dec ..

45 minutes ago

Moscow Protests in Connection With Entry of US Des ..

45 minutes ago

Khurshid thanks Prime Minister for his nomination ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN Became China's Top Trade Partner in 1st Half ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.