Opposition's Public Gatherings Solely To Get NRO With No Concern For People's Lives: PM

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Opposition's public gatherings solely to get NRO with no concern for people's lives: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the opposition's "sole and desperate goal" was to save their families' looted wealth having no concern for people's lives despite second COVID-19 spike in the country.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets said that the protection of the looted money and corruption was integral part of the opposition's politics.

"This is all that guides their politics, not any concern for the lives of ordinary citizens. Their desperation to get NRO anyway they can, motivates them," the prime minister said a day ahead of the 11-member opposition parties' coalition planning a public gathering on Monday in Multan despite the anti-COVID-19 restrictions by the government.

"They think this is their last means of pressuring us for NRO, which will never happen," the prime minister categorically said.

He said during the first wave of the coronavirus, "These leaders' demanded complete lockdown opposing the government's smart lockdown strategy aimed at saving poor from becoming destitute and economy from total collapse".

"Now, with new spike, when we again need smart lockdown, they want jalsas (public gatherings) not caring for the lives and safety of people," he commented.

He said having never worked a day in their lives, their "shahi" (royal) lifestyles were directly dependent on saving their families' ill-gotten and illegally acquired wealth through robbing and impoverishing the nation.

He believed that the opposition leaders lacked any empathy with the masses as their families looted national wealth to further impoverish the people.

"These entitled "leaders" living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families," he remarked.

The prime minister said that the problem confronting Pakistan during COVID-19 was of a political leadership that had never gone through any democratic struggle.

He said the opposition leaders had neither worked with ordinary citizens to understand the problems they confronted nor contributed in any substantive way for betterment of ordinary citizens.

