Outlets selling woolen clothes witnesses massive rush on weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :With the temperature dipping down with each passing day, a massive rush of customers was being witnessed at shops selling woolen clothes where all kinds of winter wear and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts and jackets are seen displayed in front of stalls, shops and weekly bazaars.

According to retailers, people belonging to all classes are thronging markets, weekly bazaars and other shopping malls to buy winter clothes.

Most of the people who are working in offices prefer to visit bazaars and markets on weekends, said a visitor while talking to a private news channel.

"Winter is the best season for us because due to the drop in mercury, our sales rise manifold", a retailer in branded shop claimed.

Due to economic conditions, mostly middle and poor-class people prefer to buy old winter clothes and shoes instead of new ones in weekly bazaars, said another citizen.

Winter shopping is always a lucrative one because as temperatures start to drop, sale of most apparel brands through its retail and online channels keeps rising, said another customer.

Most of the low-income people are buying warm clothes at cheaper rates from the makeshift shops and Many are searching for second-hand items at weekly bazaars, said a retailer selling warm clothes at the roadside.

A famous clothing boutique owner also claimed that during the two holidays of the weekends we are witnessing a huge rush of customers and the sale of coats, scarves, blazers, high neck t-shirts and other warm clothes on the rise.

"We are doing brisk business and people are coming and checking out the winter collection easily," she added.

" Roadside vendors are also doing a roaring business of warm apparel expecting to do much better business in the next coming days", said a vendor.

"Our business is going well and we expect the sale will further gain momentum", said a shopkeeper.