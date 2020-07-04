UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Sindh Police In Two Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:12 PM

Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Police in two days

With 325 new cases reported in last two days, around 1670 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :With 325 new cases reported in last two days, around 1670 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday.

He said 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 1219 officers and personnel are under treatment while 435 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

Related Topics

Sindh Police From

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

AAC imposes fines to transporters for overcharging ..

4 minutes ago

Ryabkov to Head Russian Interagency Delegation for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.