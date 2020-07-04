Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Police in two days

With 325 new cases reported in last two days, around 1670 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :With 325 new cases reported in last two days, around 1670 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Saturday.

He said 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 1219 officers and personnel are under treatment while 435 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.