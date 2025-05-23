Over 4,000 police officials deputed for security of 230 cattle markets across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed across Punjab to ensure safety at over 230 cattle markets ahead of Eid ul Azha, as part of a province-wide security plan to maintain law and order, prevent criminal activity and monitor market operations.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, security duties for 230 cattle markets across the province, including 11 in Lahore were being carried out by more than 4,000 police officers and personnel.

In Lahore alone, 1,000 officers were deployed to maintain law and order at these markets.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that thorough security protocols were in place for both livestock sellers and buyers. He emphasized that cattle markets would be setup at officially approved locations.Unauthorized cattle markets and sale points will face strict legal action, he maintained.

Dr Usman also directed the implementation of an effective patrolling plan to curb criminal activities, including pickpocketing and fraud. Specialized units such as the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit will lead 284 patrol teams to ensure security around market areas, he added.

Region-wise security deployments include:

Sheikhupura region, 26 markets, 200 personnel. In Gujranwala region, 41 markets, 600 personnel. In Rawalpindi region, 15 markets, over 250 personnel. In Sargodha region, 24 markets, 200 personnel. In Faisalabad region, 19 markets, over 600 personnel. In Multan region, 26 markets, over 400 personnel. In Sahiwal region, 11 markets, over 200 personnel. Similarly in Bahawalpur region, 35 markets, over 300 personnel. In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 22 markets, over 200 personnel, added the spokesperson.