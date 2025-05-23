Over 4,000 Police Officials Deputed For Security Of 230 Cattle Markets Across Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 10:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed across Punjab to ensure safety at over 230 cattle markets ahead of Eid ul Azha, as part of a province-wide security plan to maintain law and order, prevent criminal activity and monitor market operations.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, security duties for 230 cattle markets across the province, including 11 in Lahore were being carried out by more than 4,000 police officers and personnel.
In Lahore alone, 1,000 officers were deployed to maintain law and order at these markets.
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that thorough security protocols were in place for both livestock sellers and buyers. He emphasized that cattle markets would be setup at officially approved locations.Unauthorized cattle markets and sale points will face strict legal action, he maintained.
Dr Usman also directed the implementation of an effective patrolling plan to curb criminal activities, including pickpocketing and fraud. Specialized units such as the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit will lead 284 patrol teams to ensure security around market areas, he added.
Region-wise security deployments include:
Sheikhupura region, 26 markets, 200 personnel. In Gujranwala region, 41 markets, 600 personnel. In Rawalpindi region, 15 markets, over 250 personnel. In Sargodha region, 24 markets, 200 personnel. In Faisalabad region, 19 markets, over 600 personnel. In Multan region, 26 markets, over 400 personnel. In Sahiwal region, 11 markets, over 200 personnel. Similarly in Bahawalpur region, 35 markets, over 300 personnel. In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 22 markets, over 200 personnel, added the spokesperson.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 4,000 police officials deputed for security of 230 cattle markets across Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade for police recruits held16 minutes ago
-
Chairperson PWPA visits family of burnt victim in Shahdara16 minutes ago
-
President lauds IMF program's role in Pakistan's economic stability, growth36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in China landslide incidents56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects "baseless, provocative" allegations by Indian prime minister56 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road crash1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding preparations of monsoon rains10 hours ago
-
Parents of ‘drug addict student’ thrash school incharge11 hours ago
-
India facing diplomatic setbacks: Senator Afnan11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to decide fate of J&K through plebiscite: DPM11 hours ago
-
Two killed in D.I.Khan firing incident11 hours ago