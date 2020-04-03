UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500,000 Volunteers Register For Corona Relief Tiger Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:46 PM

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief Tiger Force

Over 500,000 volunteers from across the country have so far got themselves registered for the Corona Relief Tigers Force, and the number was continuing to increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Over 500,000 volunteers from across the country have so far got themselves registered for the Corona Relief Tigers Force, and the number was continuing to increase.

According to the data issued by the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) here on Friday, the total number of people having themselves registered for the Corona Relief Tigers Force stood at 524,845 including 68334 (Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa), 356491 (Punjab), 78543 (Sindh), 5780 (Balochistan), 8021 (Federal Area), 2211 (Gilgit-Baltistan), and 5465 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

In terms of gender wise participation, the data showed that out of the total number of registered volunteers, 510882 were male, 13552 female and 411 others.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Male Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

33 minutes ago

US Government to Compensate Hospitals Treating Uni ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Registers 766 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,339 New Cas ..

2 minutes ago

5 new cases diagnose, as tally rises to 175 in Bal ..

2 minutes ago

Germany enlists industrial giants for protective g ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.