Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Over 500,000 volunteers from across the country have so far got themselves registered for the Corona Relief Tigers Force, and the number was continuing to increase.

According to the data issued by the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) here on Friday, the total number of people having themselves registered for the Corona Relief Tigers Force stood at 524,845 including 68334 (Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa), 356491 (Punjab), 78543 (Sindh), 5780 (Balochistan), 8021 (Federal Area), 2211 (Gilgit-Baltistan), and 5465 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

In terms of gender wise participation, the data showed that out of the total number of registered volunteers, 510882 were male, 13552 female and 411 others.