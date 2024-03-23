Over 565,452 relief hampers distributed

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 565,452 relief hampers have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramazan package across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Over 565,452 relief hampers have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramazan package across the division.

According to official sources, over 13,636 relief hampers were delivered across the division on Saturday.

In district Faisalabad, 215,692 ration bags have so far been provided at people's doors while in Jhang 165,066, in Toba Tek Singh 102,058 and in Chiniot district 84,436 bags provided.

Separately, the price Control Magistrates held 12,444 inspections in various markets and bazaars. They imposed Rs 728,500 fine on 351 profiteers and hoarders. They registered 4 cases, arrested 66 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops.