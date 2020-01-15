Overseas Pakistanis termed true ambassadors of country

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar Wednesday said that Pakistani expatriates are true ambassadors who are contributing towards the well-being of the country.

He said every possible step was being taken to give relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

Waseem Akhtar said this during a meeting with a delegation in his office.

The incumbent government was determined to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and solid steps were being taken on Federal as well as provincial level, he said.

The steps taken by Overseas Pakistanis Commission were exemplary as over 4,500 cases had been resolved in 2019, he added.