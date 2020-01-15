UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Termed True Ambassadors Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Overseas Pakistanis termed true ambassadors of country

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar Wednesday said that Pakistani expatriates are true ambassadors who are contributing towards the well-being of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar Wednesday said that Pakistani expatriates are true ambassadors who are contributing towards the well-being of the country.

He said every possible step was being taken to give relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

Waseem Akhtar said this during a meeting with a delegation in his office.

The incumbent government was determined to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and solid steps were being taken on Federal as well as provincial level, he said.

The steps taken by Overseas Pakistanis Commission were exemplary as over 4,500 cases had been resolved in 2019, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Netherlands discuss future pa ..

56 minutes ago

Transfer posting in Islamabad police

16 seconds ago

Government should focus internal matters instead o ..

17 seconds ago

Elimination of Ministries After Cabinet Resignatio ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.