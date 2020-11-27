UrduPoint.com
PA Body On PHE Meets

Fri 27th November 2020

PA body on PHE meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Public Health Engineering (PHE) chaired by Asia Saleh Khattak Friday discussed grants and details being provided for water provisions schemes.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Mian Nisar Gul, Muhammad Idrees, Secretary PHE and concerned officials.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about matters relating to water supply to Karak city from Zebi Dam, mechanism to address public complaints regarding water supply and details of grants and funds being provided for the purpose.

Participants were also informed about various aspects of recent audit report and registered solar companies for executing water supply schemes in various parts of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

