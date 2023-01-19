PA Speaker forms committee to decide the name of caretaker Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Thursday formed a parliamentary committee to decide on the name of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab that had been suggested by both the government and the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Thursday formed a parliamentary committee to decide on the name of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab that had been suggested by both the government and the opposition.

According to a notification, PA speaker read out the Names submitted for the caretaker establishment.

Sabtain Khan had called a parliamentary committee to discuss the interim chief ministers name, which had been suggested by both the government and the opposition.

Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat and Hashim Jawan Bakht were included in the parliamentary committee on behalf of the government coalition, while Malik Nadeem Kamran, Malik Ahmed Khan and Hasan Murtaza would represent the opposition.

