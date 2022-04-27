PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

(@ItsFSW)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has issued strict SOPs for the assembly session on Thursday which was expected to hold a debate on election of chief minister Punjab.

The session, under the SOPs, is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am with only lawmakers allowed to attend the proceedings, barring entry of any guests.

The MPAs would not be allowed to take their phones inside Punjab Assembly and will have to deposit it to security officials at the entrance.

The female MPAs woukd not be allowed to carry their handbags.

The sources said that there could be ruckus inside the assembly as the PTI lawmakers wanted debate on the proceedings of the election held by Deputy Speaker which saw Hamza Shehbaz being elected as Punjab Chief Minister.

The reports suggest that both Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari would not be able to hold the session as both were facing No-Trust-Motion.

The PML-N and PPP have also directed their lawmakers to reach Lahore to attend the important session.

The members of Tareen, Cheena and Asad Khokhar group were also directed for their presence.

The sources said that a meeting of joint opposition would also be held before the session to show their strength.