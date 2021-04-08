UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC For Re-investigating Loaning Irregularities In SMEDA Projects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

PAC for re-investigating loaning irregularities in SMEDA projects

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly Thursday expressed its concern over poor financial monitoring of public sector organizations and asked the Industries Department to re-investigate loaning irregularities in certain projects floated by Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly Thursday expressed its concern over poor financial monitoring of public sector organizations and asked the Industries Department to re-investigate loaning irregularities in certain projects floated by Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA).

The committee also directed for fixing responsibility on the officials concerned as well as ensuring recoveries of losses caused to the public exchequer. It also underlined the need for evolving foolproof mechanism of joint departmental scrutiny of the loaning support to the SME so that deserving youth could be benefited of its fruits.

The observations were made during a meeting of the PAC about disposing audit paras on fiscal anomalies in SMEDA projects under the Industries Department during the militancy period.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Muhammad Idrees at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar.

It besides MPA Inayatullah, Salahuddin and Babar Saleem Swati was attended by the high ups of the Industries, Commerce, Technical education, Law, Finance, Accounts & Audit departments and KP Assembly.

The committee expressed satisfaction on progress made so far to streamline the loaning schemes for boosting small and medium businesses in the province.

However, it referred cases of certain fiscal irregularities to the concerned sections for transparent inquiries. The committee observed that audit authorities were in fact the custodians of the public money and they must endeavor with the ultimate goal of stopping fiscal wastage and providing maximum relief to the deserving business communities and the poor segments of society.

The committee, however, asked the departments for expediting the process of recoveries in respect of damages caused to public funds during the under para periods including loss due to delay of recoveries from defaulters.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Poor Education Progress Enterprise Money Commerce From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

33 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

38 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

49 minutes ago

Stock of 200 sugar bags recovered

23 seconds ago

New life for Iran nuclear deal? Here's where it st ..

25 seconds ago

Shah suffers second round exit at Asia-Oceania C's ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.