PAC Organized Mehfil-e-Sama To Mark Rabi –ul-Awal

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday organized a Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (S.A.W) celebrations

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the special guest of Mahfil-e-Sama while world-renowned Qawwal Raja Hamid Ali won the applause of the audience.


Director PAC Waqar Ahmad, on the occasion, said that Qawwali was a unique way of expressing emotions and islam spread in the Indian subcontinent through Qawwali.
Qawwals expressed their love and devotion to Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) in a beautiful way while the art of Qawwali will never decline in Pakistan, he said.
Waqar said that Mahfil-e-Sama provides spiritual peace to a person and the Sufi saints promoted the message of peace, love, brotherhood and tolerance.


He said that the listeners become enthralled by listening and feel themselves in a world, where hatred and narrow-mindedness do not even have a trace.


Assistant Director of Arts Council Muhammad Suleman said that the art of Qawwali was attributed to Amir Khusra and the tradition reached to the modern Qawwali through the Chishti family, delivered by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Sabri Brothers.


At the end of the Mehfil-e-Sama, the Director of the Arts Council thanked Raja Hamid Ali and the participants of the Mehfil-e-Sama.
A large number of citizens from twin cities participated in the event.

