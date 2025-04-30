PAC organizes mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi held a soulful Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Potohar region. Renowned Sherkhawan singers Hafiz Nasir Mehmood and Malik Chann Shahzad captivated the audience with their powerful performances of traditional Potohari music.

The event featured soulful renditions accompanied by classic instruments like the Sittar and Ghara, which hold a special place in Potohari folk music. These instruments not only enhanced the melodic experience but also highlighted the unique musical identity of the region.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain, warmly welcomed the guests and praised the artists for keeping alive the vibrant musical traditions of Potohar. He emphasized the importance of promoting regional art and culture to strengthen national heritage and identity.

The audience responded with great enthusiasm, reflecting a deep appreciation for the authentic musical expressions of the region.