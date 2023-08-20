Open Menu

PAF Pays Tribute To Rashid Minhas Shaheed On His 52nd Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations has released a short documentary to pay homage to the country's valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951. Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got a commission on March 14, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) course.

He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Masroor for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah, a PAF news release said.

On August 20, 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the aircraft's controls and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn't allow the country's dignity to be tarnished.

In recognition of Rashid Minhas's supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e Haider. He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery & sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.

Earlier the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 1971.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas's martyrdom anniversary is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland.

"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defense of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rashid Sujawal February March August Border Government P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

6 minutes ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

12 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

15 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

15 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

15 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

15 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

15 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan