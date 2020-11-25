UrduPoint.com
Pak, Danish Sides Discuss Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pak, Danish sides discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The second session of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Denmark, which was held virtually on Wednesday, took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, green technology and education.

Pakistan side was led by Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid while Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Ms Christina Markus Lassen led the Danish side, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The special secretary briefed the Danish side on the measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan to contain the second wave of COVID-19 while safeguarding lives and livelihoods, and commended Denmark's effective handling of the pandemic.

The two sides exchanged views on the socio-economic implications of the pandemic. The special secretary thanked the Danish side for support to Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

The two sides discussed bilateral trade and investment relations and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies by establishing 'Green Partnership'.

In the context of European Union, Pakistan thanked Denmark for its support in securing renewal of GSP Plus status for Pakistan with the EU.

Pakistan side shared deep concern over continuing inhuman military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); intensification of military crackdown and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces and India's illegal actions to alter the demographic structure of the IIOJK by introducing new domicile law, in clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent developments. The special secretary briefed the Danish side on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process as part of a shared responsibility for durable peace and security in Afghanistan. The Danish side commended Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The special secretary also shared concerns regarding the rise of Islamophobia and emphasized that the right to freedom of expression should be exercised with responsibility and should not be used for political gains by denigrating religion or religious figures which hurt the sentiments of other communities.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including the UN, and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The two countries agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual interest. The next session of bilateral consultations would be held on mutually agreed dates.

