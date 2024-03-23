Pak Day Celebrations For National Strength, Unity: Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday said, as we commemorate Pakistan Day, we celebrate the strength, unity and unwavering spirit that define our great nation.
In his message with regard to ‘Pakistan Day’, the minister said that today, we honor the vision and sacrifices of our forefathers who envisioned a homeland where justice, equality, and prosperity reign supreme.
Pakistan Day, he said, serves as a reminder of our collective journey towards progress and prosperity.
It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, who continue to strive for excellence in every sphere of life, he maintained.
The law minister said that let's reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, and rule of law. On this auspicious occasion, let us renew our pledge to build a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan where every citizen can contribute to the nation's progress, he said, adding that together, let us strive towards a brighter future guided by the principles of justice, equality and respect for all.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city5 minutes ago
-
Pak Day urges nation to be united; says Khakwani5 minutes ago
-
Video mapping displayed in Tehran on Pak-Iran relations15 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan confers civil awards to 15 individuals16 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested in DIKhan16 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan for utilizing all capabilities for national unity, security, development25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day ceremony held at DC Complex36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor pays tributes to Quaid on Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in Tank56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rukhshan Division raises national flag in Kharan1 hour ago
-
Forest Office seizes illegally cut timber in raids, warns of strict action1 hour ago
-
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi holds flag-hoisting ceremony1 hour ago