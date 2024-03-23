Open Menu

Pak Day Celebrations For National Strength, Unity: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday said, as we commemorate Pakistan Day, we celebrate the strength, unity and unwavering spirit that define our great nation.

In his message with regard to ‘Pakistan Day’, the minister said that today, we honor the vision and sacrifices of our forefathers who envisioned a homeland where justice, equality, and prosperity reign supreme.

Pakistan Day, he said, serves as a reminder of our collective journey towards progress and prosperity.

It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, who continue to strive for excellence in every sphere of life, he maintained.

The law minister said that let's reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, and rule of law. On this auspicious occasion, let us renew our pledge to build a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan where every citizen can contribute to the nation's progress, he said, adding that together, let us strive towards a brighter future guided by the principles of justice, equality and respect for all.

