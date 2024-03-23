Open Menu

Pak Day Urges Nation To Be United; Says Khakwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) District Public Prosecutor Bahawalpur, Nadeem Iqabal Khakwani has said that observance of Pakistan Day on 23rd March urges the nation to be united against conspiracies hatched against our country.

In a press release issued here Saturday, he said that the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has gave us lessons of unity, honesty and hard working to strengthen our country. “Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader who wanted to see Pakistan, a powerful and developed country,” he said.

He said that the nation would have to play its role in making efforts to put the country on track of development. He hoped that the present leadership of the country would bring the country out of financial challenges.

