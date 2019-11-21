Pak election to UNESCO board a testimony to its huge contributions: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan's election to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Executive board in Paris was a testimony to its stellar contributions in promoting International cooperation in the fields of education, science & culture.

"I commend the MoFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Amb. Moin & his team for their hard work & congratulate them on this achievement," he said on his twitter account.

On Wednesday, Pakistan was re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with 154 votes out of 180 cast, for the next four-year term (2019-2023) in an election held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.