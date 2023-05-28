UrduPoint.com

Pak Railways Set To Restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express From June 1

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pak Railways set to restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express from June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways was all set to restore the 'Bahauddin Zakaria Express' train en route from Multan to Karachi from June 1, aiming at facilitating the passengers and providing opportunities to small businessmen of the area.

"The department had suspended the operation of Bahauddin Zakaria Express as the railway track was badly damaged in the flash floods triggered by above-normal monsoon rains during the last year across the country," an official told APP.

He said the train was being restored on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and the department had already issued notification in that regard.

The official said the Bahauddin Zakaria Express would run from Karachi City to Multan. "It will be restored after nine months, and the department had also advertised restoration of the train on the route through different means.

" He said the train would be restored as per the timing and schedule as per the current summer timetable and the train's two stoppages including Jungshahi and Jhimpir would also be eliminated.

The official said Pakistan Railways was planning to upgrade two passenger trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive its self-sufficiency.

"Khawaja Saad Rafique has already issued directions to the relevant officials to make all necessary arrangements in this regard for renovating Karachi-bound trains to facilitate the masses," he said.

The up-gradation of trains including Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue, he said, adding it would be renovated on the pattern of the Green-Line Train/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Khawaja Saad Rafique June All From Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

23 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

1 hour ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.