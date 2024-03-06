Open Menu

Pak Science Foundation Invites Applications From Pakistani Students To Participate In IJSO 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pak Science Foundation invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from young Pakistani science students to participate in the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2024).

According to an official of PSF, the IJSO is going to be held from December 02-11, this year in Bucharest,

Romania.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16 years of age on December 31st of the competition year.

IJSO was established to promote interest in science related matters among school students exposing them to problem-solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at the school level.

IJSO is usually organized the programs in the first week of December every year, in any one of the member countries.

About the eligibility, the official informed that interested students (boys and girls) under 16 years of age on December 31, 2024 may send their applications on prescribed proforma available through the weblink https://psf.

gov.pk/Ijso2024.aspx.

The applicant must be a regular science student and passed minimum SSC-I (Class-IX), equivalent from a public or private sector (Govt. recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English.

Only short-listed candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection. Six students will be selected for the said event while the decision of the panel of Scientists/Experts will be final in this regard, the official said.

PSF will bear the expenditure including registration, visa fees and air travel of the selected students. Accommodation and local hospitality will be provided by the organizers while no TA/DA will be provided to the students appearing for test/interview. The last date for receipt of the application is March 11, 2024.

Incomplete applications received after the closing date will not be entertained. The queries can be addressed at [email protected].

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Young Bucharest March May December Visa Event From Government

Recent Stories

Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9

21 minutes ago
 Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath

Punjab 18-member cabinet takes oath

25 minutes ago
 New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi S ..

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

52 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

2 hours ago
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

5 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

5 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan