Pak Science Foundation invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from young Pakistani science students to participate in the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2024).
According to an official of PSF, the IJSO is going to be held from December 02-11, this year in Bucharest,
Romania.
IJSO is a science competition for students under 16 years of age on December 31st of the competition year.
IJSO was established to promote interest in science related matters among school students exposing them to problem-solving, critical thinking and experimentation.
Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at the school level.
IJSO is usually organized the programs in the first week of December every year, in any one of the member countries.
About the eligibility, the official informed that interested students (boys and girls) under 16 years of age on December 31, 2024 may send their applications on prescribed proforma available through the weblink https://psf.
gov.pk/Ijso2024.aspx.
The applicant must be a regular science student and passed minimum SSC-I (Class-IX), equivalent from a public or private sector (Govt. recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English.
Only short-listed candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection. Six students will be selected for the said event while the decision of the panel of Scientists/Experts will be final in this regard, the official said.
PSF will bear the expenditure including registration, visa fees and air travel of the selected students. Accommodation and local hospitality will be provided by the organizers while no TA/DA will be provided to the students appearing for test/interview. The last date for receipt of the application is March 11, 2024.
Incomplete applications received after the closing date will not be entertained. The queries can be addressed at [email protected].
