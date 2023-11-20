Open Menu

Pak Signs Historic Agreement With NESMA& Partners For Manpower Export To KSA

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Pakistan has signed a historic agreement with NESMA & Partners for manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

In a significant development for the Pakistani workforce, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik held a productive meeting with the President and CEO of NESMA & Partners, Samer Essam AbdulSamad, at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said a press release here on Monday.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a landmark agreement between the Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation (POEC) and NESMA & Partners for the export of skilled Pakistani labor to Saudi Arabia, specifically for NESMA's ongoing and upcoming projects.

The agreement marks a pivotal collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the export of a substantial Pakistani workforce to contribute to Saudi Arabia's ambitious infrastructure and development goals.

NESMA & Partners, as the leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, holds responsibility for numerous mega-projects within the kingdom.

This agreement will provide Pakistani workers with the opportunity to showcase their expertise and contribute to the success of these critical infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Samer Essam Abdul Samad and NESMA & Partners for their unwavering commitment to hiring Pakistani manpower. He highlighted the exceptional reputation of Pakistani workers for their dedication.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, Director-General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and community welfare Attachés.

