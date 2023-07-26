Pak-Turk friendship everlasting: Turkish Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye always helped each other in every difficult time, be it earthquakes or floods, the governments and people of both countries actively helped each others.

He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of the two-week summer camp organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci lauded efforts of the IIUI vice chancellor for organizing this summer camp for Pakistani children to learn the Turkish language.

The ambassador also interacted with the children in the Turkish language.

In this 2-week summer camp, Prof. Dr. Halil Tokar, Head, Department of Urdu, Istanbul University, trained the children in Turkish language, calligraphy, artificial intelligence, archery, and the Turkish traditional game Mangala.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that Pakistan and Turkiye had excellent political, historical, and cultural relations.

He said that educational relations between the two countries would be further strengthened as AIOU had signed several MoUs for educational, research, and exchange programs with Turkish universities and institutions in the field of education and research.

Dr. Nasir said that now was the time we must share the language, literature, history, and traditions of the two countries with the new generation.

Dr. Halil Toker said that Turkish people love were very much affectionate with Pakistanis.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Turkish was a very beautiful language like urdu and both languages shared some common words too.

He said that many people in Turkey spoke Urdu very well.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, and Director, Center for Language and Translation Studies, Dr. Ghulam Ali also addressed on the occasion.