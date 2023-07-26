Open Menu

Pak-Turk Friendship Everlasting: Turkish Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pak-Turk friendship everlasting: Turkish Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye always helped each other in every difficult time, be it earthquakes or floods, the governments and people of both countries actively helped each others.

He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of the two-week summer camp organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci lauded efforts of the IIUI vice chancellor for organizing this summer camp for Pakistani children to learn the Turkish language.

The ambassador also interacted with the children in the Turkish language.

In this 2-week summer camp, Prof. Dr. Halil Tokar, Head, Department of Urdu, Istanbul University, trained the children in Turkish language, calligraphy, artificial intelligence, archery, and the Turkish traditional game Mangala.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that Pakistan and Turkiye had excellent political, historical, and cultural relations.

He said that educational relations between the two countries would be further strengthened as AIOU had signed several MoUs for educational, research, and exchange programs with Turkish universities and institutions in the field of education and research.

Dr. Nasir said that now was the time we must share the language, literature, history, and traditions of the two countries with the new generation.

Dr. Halil Toker said that Turkish people love were very much affectionate with Pakistanis.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Turkish was a very beautiful language like urdu and both languages shared some common words too.

He said that many people in Turkey spoke Urdu very well.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, and Director, Center for Language and Translation Studies, Dr. Ghulam Ali also addressed on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Turkey Nasir Tokar Istanbul Ghulam Ali Allama Iqbal Open University Share Love

Recent Stories

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

8 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

1 hour ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

2 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

3 hours ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

16 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan