PFA Disposes Off 400kg Unhygienic Meat, One Butcher Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided in Chowk Azam area and seized 400 kilograms unhygienic meat and caught one butcher while three others managed to flee.

According to PFA's spokesperson, the Authority's safety team on a tip off special branch, along with livestock team raided and caught butchers Nazar alias Naja and Umair Hussnain while supplying unhygienic meat.

The team caught Umair Hussnain while Nazar and two unknown butchers managed to flee from there.

400 kilograms of unhygienic meat of cow was disposed off which was used to be supplied to various hotels.

Cases were registered against two nominated and two unknown butchers with Chowk Azam police station.

