PFA Disposes Off 400kg Unhygienic Meat, One Butcher Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided in Chowk Azam area and seized 400 kilograms unhygienic meat and caught one butcher while three others managed to flee.
According to PFA's spokesperson, the Authority's safety team on a tip off special branch, along with livestock team raided and caught butchers Nazar alias Naja and Umair Hussnain while supplying unhygienic meat.
The team caught Umair Hussnain while Nazar and two unknown butchers managed to flee from there.
400 kilograms of unhygienic meat of cow was disposed off which was used to be supplied to various hotels.
Cases were registered against two nominated and two unknown butchers with Chowk Azam police station.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others2 minutes ago
-
'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'2 minutes ago
-
Rwp Police arrest 78 most wanted POs21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders indiscriminate action against illegal housing schemes21 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches drive against overloading at Highways22 minutes ago
-
City Mayor Mardan emphasizes progress toward sustainable development22 minutes ago
-
Transporters directed to slash fares by 5% on all routes22 minutes ago
-
Cattle farmers sensitized to protect animals against blistering heat wave32 minutes ago
-
Irony of fate: Education faces climate challenges42 minutes ago
-
By-Elections NA 148: Polling process continues peacefully52 minutes ago
-
APSUP strongly condemns recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgystan1 hour ago
-
Govt efforts for hockey revival will bear fruit in future1 hour ago