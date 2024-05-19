Open Menu

Rwp Police Arrest 78 Most Wanted POs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rwp Police arrest 78 most wanted POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The District Police in their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs), managed to net 78 most wanted criminals.

Police spokesman told on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to make all-out efforts to arrest the POs wanted in different cases including heinous crimes.

Police while conducting raids in different areas this year rounded up 705 including 78 of A category and 627 of B category, he said and informed that the ongoing operation against POs had been accelerated.

The spokesman said that other accused allegedly involved in different cases would also be rounded up.

He further informed that Police Officers on the directives of CPO, Syed Khalid Hamdani were holding open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) in different mosques to resolve the public complaints.

The Police Officers including SDPOs and SHOs during Khuli Kutcheries directed the officials concerned to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

The spokesman informed that CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the senior police officers within given time frame.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure service delivery and police officers on the instructions of the CPO were trying to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level.

