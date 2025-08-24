Pakistan Army a pillar of stability, guardian of China–Pakistan ties: Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the Pakistan Army is a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of China–Pakistan friendship and cooperation.

According to the statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a recent high-level meeting between Wang Yi and Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chinese FM said the Pakistan Army has always strongly supported the implementation of important consensus reached between the leadership of the two countries.

He said that strengthening China–Pakistan relations, at a time of global uncertainty is highly beneficial for regional peace and stability.

China has always given top priority to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, he added.

The Chinese FM said that despite difficult circumstances, the bond between China and Pakistan had grown stronger. He said both the countries had established a lasting tradition of close friendship.

China will continue to extend full support to Pakistan in safeguarding its regional integrity and national security, he said.

Wang Yi also welcomed Pakistan’s major role in global affairs.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stated that China remains Pakistan’s “iron brother,” and both countries have always stood by each other in times of joy and adversity, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The China–Pakistan strategic partnership is as strong as a rock adding that maintaining friendly ties with China is a unanimous stance of the entire Pakistani nation, it further said.

He expressed gratitude to China’s leadership for its valuable contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social progress. The Pakistan Army is ready to actively promote counter-terrorism and security cooperation, said Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He assured that all necessary steps will continue to protect Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

He said steps will be taken to further strengthen China–Pakistan friendship and continue progress on the path of development.