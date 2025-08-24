Pakistan Army A Pillar Of Stability, Guardian Of China–Pakistan Ties: Wang Yi
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the Pakistan Army is a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of China–Pakistan friendship and cooperation.
According to the statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a recent high-level meeting between Wang Yi and Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chinese FM said the Pakistan Army has always strongly supported the implementation of important consensus reached between the leadership of the two countries.
He said that strengthening China–Pakistan relations, at a time of global uncertainty is highly beneficial for regional peace and stability.
China has always given top priority to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, he added.
The Chinese FM said that despite difficult circumstances, the bond between China and Pakistan had grown stronger. He said both the countries had established a lasting tradition of close friendship.
China will continue to extend full support to Pakistan in safeguarding its regional integrity and national security, he said.
Wang Yi also welcomed Pakistan’s major role in global affairs.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stated that China remains Pakistan’s “iron brother,” and both countries have always stood by each other in times of joy and adversity, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The China–Pakistan strategic partnership is as strong as a rock adding that maintaining friendly ties with China is a unanimous stance of the entire Pakistani nation, it further said.
He expressed gratitude to China’s leadership for its valuable contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social progress. The Pakistan Army is ready to actively promote counter-terrorism and security cooperation, said Field Marshal Asim Munir.
He assured that all necessary steps will continue to protect Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.
He said steps will be taken to further strengthen China–Pakistan friendship and continue progress on the path of development.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 12,170 litres of adulterated milk, lodges 3 FIRs1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army a pillar of stability, guardian of China–Pakistan ties: Wang Yi1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Rangers carry out emergency rescue operation to assist flood victims1 minute ago
-
CM meets Expo Association GM in Osaka11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi affirms pakistan's diplomatic and political support for kashmir21 minutes ago
-
Cotton crop management necessary to achieve desired production31 minutes ago
-
LWMC ensures uninterrupted waste collection services during rainfall31 minutes ago
-
Senior Cameraman Aamir Shah passes away31 minutes ago
-
Work on Lahore-Bahawalnagar Motorway Project to begin soon51 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences scattered rain, humid weather51 minutes ago
-
"Tragedy in Havelian:Two young men die in separate electrocution incidents"1 hour ago
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations2 hours ago