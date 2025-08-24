Open Menu

Pakistan Rangers Carry Out Emergency Rescue Operation To Assist Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan Rangers carry out emergency rescue operation to assist flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), in coordination with other institutions, carried out an emergency rescue operation for flood victims in border areas.

In the Kasur district’s Ganda Singh Wala area, Rangers personnel safely evacuated people trapped in floodwaters to safe locations.

During the rescue operation, the belongings of the victims were also shifted safely.

In view of the flood situation, Rangers remain in constant contact with other rescue agencies.

Punjab Rangers personnel are prepared to carry out relief activities to deal with any emergency.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

5 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

7 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

8 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

21 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan