Pakistan Rangers carry out emergency rescue operation to assist flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), in coordination with other institutions, carried out an emergency rescue operation for flood victims in border areas.

In the Kasur district’s Ganda Singh Wala area, Rangers personnel safely evacuated people trapped in floodwaters to safe locations.

During the rescue operation, the belongings of the victims were also shifted safely.

In view of the flood situation, Rangers remain in constant contact with other rescue agencies.

Punjab Rangers personnel are prepared to carry out relief activities to deal with any emergency.