"Tragedy in Havelian:Two young men die in separate electrocution incidents"

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Two young men from Havelian lost their lives in separate electrocution incidents reported in Havelian .

According to details, Shahzad Tanoli, a resident of Mohalla Tanolian Gujaratan, Havelian, was sleeping at his home last night when he was awakened by the loud noises of chickens. As he stepped into the courtyard, he accidentally touched an iron pillar that was live with electricity.

He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Shakeel, a resident of village Mehmda, Tehsil Havelian, who worked as a truck driver, died in Islamabad after receiving an electric shock. Shakeel had gone to unload goods at a factory and while moving a cart placed near an electric pole, he came into contact with the pole that was charged with electricity. The electric shock proved fatal.Both sudden deaths have caused deep grief in their respective areas.