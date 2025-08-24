LWMC ensures uninterrupted waste collection services during rainfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ensured uninterrupted and efficient waste collection services during the recent rainfall across all 9 towns of Lahore.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, the door-to-door waste collection process was actively maintained despite the challenging weather conditions.

Under the directives of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, cleaning workers were placed on high alert at main chokepoints to ensure effective drainage and prevent waterlogging. Additionally, sanitation teams were deployed to clear plastic shopping bags and wrappers from main roads.

Over 6,000 waste containers installed citywide were cleared as per regular schedules. CEO LWMC personally monitored the waste clearance operations in the field, inspecting key areas including Jail Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, Circular Road, Aik Moria Pull, Do Moria Pull and MacLeod Road.

He also reviewed sanitation arrangements at Lakshmi Chowk, Shadman Market, Gulberg, Barkat Market, Trade Center, Beadon Road Bazaar and Temple Road.

CEO LWMC instructed all town managers to guarantee 100% attendance of sanitation workers in the field during the cleaning operation.