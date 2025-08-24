PFA discards 12,170 litres of adulterated milk, lodges 3 FIRs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded 12,170 litres of adulterated milk, registered three FIRs, and arrested one accused during a crackdown on milk adulterators.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams set up early morning pickets to inspect milk carriers. In total, 144 milk suppliers and over 362,000 litres of milk were checked. A fake milk production unit was also unearthed in the suburban area of Qila Natha Singh.

DG PFA said that the seized milk was adulterated with water, powder, vegetable ghee, and other prohibited substances.

Authorities confiscated two maunds of powder, vegetable ghee, mixing machines, drums, and ghee tins from the unit. The milk was intended for sale in shops and residential societies of Lahore. He said strict legal action is being taken against those deceiving consumers, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. All available resources are being utilised to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

The DG warned food business operators to comply with food safety laws, stressing that no leniency will be shown against violations. Citizens have been urged to report food-related complaints to the PFA helpline 1223.