Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The inaugural round of Pakistan-Brunei Bilateral Consultation and Cooperation (BCC) was held virtually on Wednesday wherein the two sides engaged in extensive discussion on bilateral relations, regional developments and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The inaugural round was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei, Pengiran Norhashimah Binti Pg Mohd Hassan, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign secretary noted that Pakistan and Brunei enjoyed a longstanding, warm and fraternal relationship.

He underscored that Pakistan was committed to developing a broad and multifaceted partnership with Brunei with a focus on trade, investment and close cultural cooperation.

The foreign secretary invited Bruneian companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and apprised his counterpart of facilitative endeavours for foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The two sides affirmed their commitment to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged to further reinforce Pakistan-Brunei bilateral relations.