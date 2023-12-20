Open Menu

Pakistan, Brunei Hold Inaugural Round Of Bilateral Consultation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral consultation

The inaugural round of Pakistan-Brunei Bilateral Consultation and Cooperation (BCC) was held virtually on Wednesday wherein the two sides engaged in extensive discussion on bilateral relations, regional developments and multilateral issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The inaugural round of Pakistan-Brunei Bilateral Consultation and Cooperation (BCC) was held virtually on Wednesday wherein the two sides engaged in extensive discussion on bilateral relations, regional developments and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The inaugural round was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei, Pengiran Norhashimah Binti Pg Mohd Hassan, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign secretary noted that Pakistan and Brunei enjoyed a longstanding, warm and fraternal relationship.

He underscored that Pakistan was committed to developing a broad and multifaceted partnership with Brunei with a focus on trade, investment and close cultural cooperation.

The foreign secretary invited Bruneian companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and apprised his counterpart of facilitative endeavours for foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The two sides affirmed their commitment to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged to further reinforce Pakistan-Brunei bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Brunei

Recent Stories

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

5 minutes ago
 realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera ..

Realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera, Setting a New Standard for t ..

14 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Styl ..

Vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Style and Innovation

22 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-cha ..

IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-chairman PTI

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar anno ..

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announces upgradation of KMC, AMC ..

2 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas working toward new truce, hostage de ..

Israel, Hamas working toward new truce, hostage deal

2 minutes ago
Court adjourns Park Lane reference till Jan 9

Court adjourns Park Lane reference till Jan 9

2 minutes ago
 Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydrop ..

Speakers for removing bottleneck to harness hydropower, RE potential in country

1 hour ago
 PSN's annual sports festival kicks off with colour ..

PSN's annual sports festival kicks off with colourful opening ceremony

1 hour ago
 Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facin ..

Nawaz highlights inflation, other challenges facing country

1 hour ago
 Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pio ..

Hashoo Foundation to collaborate with UAJK for pioneering Hospitality Education ..

1 hour ago
 Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports ..

Commerce Minister to increase country’s exports to China upto $25 billion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan