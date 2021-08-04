UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Cannot Progress Without Active Participation Of Women: Ashifa

Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan cannot progress without active participation of women: Ashifa

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatayna Wednesday said the Punjab government had initiated a number of concrete steps for women empowerment as they were playing an important role in the national development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatayna Wednesday said the Punjab government had initiated a number of concrete steps for women empowerment as they were playing an important role in the national development.

She was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a daycare centre at the Women University Multan (WUM) Matital Campus .

Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi, Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Director Sajeela, Director QEC Dr Sara Musadiq, Deputy Registrar Khurram Quraishi, Dr Shazia Parveen and head of departments were also present on the occasion.

The minister said with an aim to facilitate working women, daycare centres were being set up across the province under a phased programme.

She noted that Pakistan could not make progress without the active participation of women adding they were very talented and had proved their abilities in different fields of life.

Ashifa said WDD was providing equipment, trained staff and other facilities costing around Rs2 million and added every year, thousands of talented and qualified women left their professional careers due to lack of better daycare facilities in their departments where they could leave children with trust.

The minister said they set up their first women development centre in WUM in South Punjab besides establishing new daycare centres for the children of faculty and staff at Lahore College for Women University, Government College Lahore and Home Economics University.

Later, she inaugurated Data Centre and Smart University project.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi said the establishment of a 'Day Care Centre' was indispensable to improve the performance of faculty members.

She said the WUM was progressing with quality education as well as infrastructure was being strengthened with the government's full support. The WUM was jointly collaborating with USAID and British Council to initiate different programmes and projects for social and moral well being of the students and staff.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a women development centre at the varsity to raise awareness among women and facilitate them for career development, entrepreneurship, online education and leadership.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi and WDD Punjab Secretary Ambreen Raza signed the 10-point accord at a ceremony at the university's Matital Campus.

