Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan committed to eliminating terror roots: Sana

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Friday that Pakistan is committed to taking decisive action against all those involved in terrorism to target innocent civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Friday that Pakistan is committed to taking decisive action against all those involved in terrorism to target innocent civilians.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan government and armed forces have unwavering resolve in its efforts to eliminate terrorism at its roots.

He said that any state or group that supports or engages in acts of terrorism will be met with the same level of force as conventional enemies in war.

"Pakistan is fully prepared and will continue to respond robustly, and Pakistan's security forces were fully equipped to dismantle terrorism, down to its very core.

Addressing concerns over India's alleged involvement in cross-border aggression, he said that India was orchestrating multiple terrorist activities in Balochistan. He said that there were clear evidence linking Indian involvement to recent attacks in the region. Citing the ongoing investigations, he specifically mentioned the Jaffer Express incident and the attack on a school bus in Guzdar, stating that initial findings point directly to Indian involvement.

